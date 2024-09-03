About me

Hi all,

My name is Fabian Hoffmann, I am a Doctoral Research Fellow at the Oslo Nuclear Project, University of Olso, where I research nuclear strategy and missile technology, particularly the intersection between the two.

I have published widely on these topics, including in academic journals, scientific reports, op-eds for newspapers and magazines, and comments.

I am regularly invited to contribute my expertise to national and international news media, appearing both in print and on television. featured on CNN, New York Times, Financial Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Economist, Foreign Affairs, BBC, ABC Australia, The Telegraph, Le Monde, Der Spiegel, Zeit, FAZ, Süddeutsche Zeitung, ARD, ZDF, and SRF.

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Stay up-to-date on missile technology, the war in Ukraine, and European defense. If Putin decides to nuke us all, you will hear it here first.