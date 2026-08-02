Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Missile Matters
Missile Matters Dataset
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
10,000 Subscribers and a New Chapter: Missile Matters Adds a Paid Tier
Missile Matters is launching paid subscriptions. Much of the blog stays free. Here is what changes and why.
14 hrs ago
•
Fabian Hoffmann
46
10
6
July 2026
The State Makes the Missile, and the Missile Makes the State
The power to hurt: Ukraine's deep-strike campaign and the transformation of the Ukrainian state
Jul 26
•
Fabian Hoffmann
171
24
38
Affordable Mass: The Low-Cost Cruise Missile Market Takes Shape
FAMM framework agreements and Anduril-PGZ production deal signal initial market-share allocation
Jul 20
•
Fabian Hoffmann
93
12
13
Patriot and Bars: Reviewing Licensed Production Deals From the Ankara NATO Summit
Comparing the American-Ukrainian and Ukrainian-German deal for licensed missile production
Jul 12
•
Fabian Hoffmann
85
12
10
Is the FP-5 Flamingo Cruise Missile Starting to Deliver? Evidence from Ten Confirmed Strikes
Recent Flamingo strikes may indicate improved performance of the Ukrainian heavy cruise missile
Jul 7
•
Fabian Hoffmann
239
17
32
June 2026
The Last Frontier: European Manufacturers Move Ahead on Ballistic Missile Defense
After FirePoint, Estonian missile house Frankenburg Technologies seeks to enter the ballistic missile defense market
Jun 28
•
Fabian Hoffmann
145
12
23
Missile Defense's Unforgiving Logic Comes Back to Haunt Russia
Ukrainian long-range drone attacks expose a deepening air defense shortage
Jun 21
•
Fabian Hoffmann
243
15
39
FP-7 and the Institutional History Ballistic Missile Defense
Can Ukraine's Project Freya offer a cost-effective alternative to Patriot?
Jun 5
•
Fabian Hoffmann
114
10
14
May 2026
How Many Ballistic Missiles Is Russia Producing?
Assessing 9M723 Iskander-M and Kh-47M2 Kinzhal output against employment data
May 31
•
Fabian Hoffmann
143
12
17
The United States is Betting Big on Affordable Missiles
Four mini cruise missiles and one low-cost aeroballistic missile now feature prominently in the U.S. missile industrial ramp-up
May 19
•
Fabian Hoffmann
69
11
9
Beggars Can't be Choosers: Three Pathways for Europe to Acquire Deep Strike Quickly
Picture: U.S.
May 9
•
Fabian Hoffmann
116
32
22
Can Ukraine Jam Russian Ballistic Missiles? Evaluating Soft-Kill Options for Ballistic Missile Defense
Picture: Mil.ru via Wikimedia Commons
May 3
•
Fabian Hoffmann
99
12
17
© 2026 Fabian Hoffmann
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts