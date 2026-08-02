Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

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July 2026

The State Makes the Missile, and the Missile Makes the State
The power to hurt: Ukraine's deep-strike campaign and the transformation of the Ukrainian state
  Fabian Hoffmann
Affordable Mass: The Low-Cost Cruise Missile Market Takes Shape
FAMM framework agreements and Anduril-PGZ production deal signal initial market-share allocation
  Fabian Hoffmann
Patriot and Bars: Reviewing Licensed Production Deals From the Ankara NATO Summit
Comparing the American-Ukrainian and Ukrainian-German deal for licensed missile production
  Fabian Hoffmann
Is the FP-5 Flamingo Cruise Missile Starting to Deliver? Evidence from Ten Confirmed Strikes
Recent Flamingo strikes may indicate improved performance of the Ukrainian heavy cruise missile
  Fabian Hoffmann

June 2026

May 2026

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