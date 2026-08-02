Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

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LadyHistorian's avatar
LadyHistorian
12h

Good luck in defending your dissertation! Stand tall, and make the presentation dynamic!

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Iustin Pop's avatar
Iustin Pop
13h

Congratulations! I won’t subscribe since I don’t have enough time to read all the stacks I’m already subscribed to, but providing deeper analysis for subscribers seems like a good idea.

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