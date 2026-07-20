Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

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Anthony Winter's avatar
Anthony Winter
Jul 20

Many thanks!!

Any weapons system dependent on the United States government's export approval/support seems rather ill-advised these days.

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Christopher J O'Shea V's avatar
Christopher J O'Shea V
Jul 20

DATELINE KYIV - DAY 1608 : 4534

Good news. Timely update. Thanks!

V/r- IB

An American in Ukraine

(2019 - Present)

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