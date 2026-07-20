Picture: Anduril

On 15 July, the U.S. Department of War announced a new framework agreement with three low-cost cruise missile suppliers — Anduril, CoAspire, and Zone 5 Technologies — for nearly 28,000 units. Days earlier, Anduril announced a new agreement with the Polish defense manufacturer PGZ to produce Anduril’s cruise missile systems in Poland.

Both events point to initial market-share allocation in an increasingly crowded and competitive low-cost cruise missile market, where American manufacturers are starting to outpace European competitors in both likely and confirmed order intake. This post discusses recent developments in the market segment and their implications for the industrial sector.

U.S. low-cost cruise missile programs: ERAM, LCCM, and FAMM

The Department of War’s July 2026 framework agreements relate to the U.S. Air Force’s Family of Affordable Mass Missiles (FAMM) program. FAMM originated in the Air Force’s FY2026 budget request, seeking air-launched, mass-manufacturable, low-cost cruise missiles that could be fielded in bulk to saturate adversary air defenses. The FAMM agreements build on and proceed alongside framework agreements for the Low-Cost Cruise Missile (LCCM) program, announced earlier this year in May, which seeks to procure the same class of missile in a ground-launched configuration.

Two initial variants are being pursued: palletized (FAMM-P), launched from transport aircraft, and lugged (FAMM-L), carried on rails by fighters and bombers. A separate extended-range variant, FAMM-BAR (Beyond Adversary's Reach), offering range in excess of 1,000 kilometers, is funded alongside them. Per FY2027 budget documents, FAMM is the first publicly revealed program of record for the weapon class, with projected procurement of roughly 28,000 rounds over five years at around 12.6 billion USD.

The July FAMM framework agreements were awarded to U.S. missile manufacturers Anduril, CoAspire, and Zone 5, structured as seven-year programs subject to authorization, with production awards contingent on successful validation and competitive selection. As such, the production awards themselves are not yet final, though the procurement objective has been set.

The three missiles funded under FAMM (also funded under LCCM in ground-launched configuration) are Anduril’s Barracuda-500M, CoAspire’s RAACM, and Zone 5 Technologies’ Rusty Dagger. These missiles share broadly similar capability profiles: a likely range of 800 to 1,000 kilometers, a payload capacity of around 40 to 50 kilograms, and guidance suites enabling operation in GNSS-contested environments. The Air Force intends to acquire up to 8,000 missiles per year across both variants and all vendors at the end of the ramp-up. Production is planned to start at around 1,000 units in FY2027. The Department of War also indicated it would preserve opportunities for new vendors to enter the framework, to avoid vendor lock and maintain competition.

Rusty Dagger and RAACM both originated under the ERAM program and were cleared for sale to Ukraine with funding from Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and U.S. Foreign Military Financing. U.S. approval dates to August 2025, when the State Department cleared up to 3,350 ERAM units, though the total number contracted remains unknown. A first batch of 840 missiles, in an undisclosed split between the two designs, was reported to arrive by October 2026. In June this year, Russian sources posted imagery of what they identify as recovered Rusty Dagger components, suggesting the missile, potentially alongside RAACM, may already be in Ukrainian service.

Across the ERAM, LCCM, and FAMM programs, American manufacturers have received substantial orders or can expect significant order intake in the coming years for thousands of missiles. Together with other programs that fund and procure low-cost missile systems under separate efforts, including Castelion’s Blackbeard and Leidos’ Havoc Spear, this provides the U.S. missile industrial base with confirmed and partially realized demand for large numbers of affordable missile systems.

Anduril–PGZ: low-cost cruise missile production in Poland

Around two weeks ago, Anduril announced an agreement with the Polish defense manufacturer PGZ to localize production of Anduril missiles in Poland, specifically the SLB-500M, the ground-launched, 1,000-kilometer-range variant of the Barracuda-500M. The stated objective is to produce a SAFE-compliant product in Poland, enabling funding through EU-backed loans, which implies a maximum share of 35 percent for non-EU/EEA-EFTA components.

Based on PGZ’s industrial base, subsidiary WZL-2 could build the airframe and handle final assembly; Mesko could supply the solid-fuel booster and warhead; Nitro-Chem the explosive fill; and PIT-RADWAR the lower-value electronics, such as harnesses and power distribution. The ground segment, comprising canister, launcher, and TEL integration, could feasibly be handled by Polish integrators as well. Anduril will likely retain the guidance and autonomy subsystem, while the turbojet engine could be sourced from a European manufacturer such as Germany’s ADW or the Czech’s PBS. Significant localization and SAFE compliance of the SLB-500M therefore appear feasible.

While it does not yet appear that a procurement contract between Anduril and Polish procurement authorities has been signed, a large order of SLB-500M units appears very likely at this point. If confirmed, Poland would be the first European state outside Ukraine to place a substantial order for low-cost cruise missiles, complementing its already diverse and growing missile arsenal, which comprises JASSM and JASSM-ER land-attack cruise missiles; Naval Strike Missile, and RBS-15 Mk. 3 anti-ship cruise missiles; ATACMS and CTM-290 short-range ballistic missiles; and shorter- and longer-range rocket artillery. On combined order intake across missile categories, Poland is already on track to field Europe’s largest missile arsenal by 2030 by a substantial margin. Its first-mover position in the low-cost cruise missile domain will extend that lead further, at least until other European states follow suit.

European demand for low-cost cruise missiles

Outside Poland, the expected demand for low-cost cruise missiles remains high. Given the utility these systems have demonstrated in Ukraine and their potential role in quickly filling Europe’s missile arsenals to deter Russia, procurement by additional European states remains likely in the short- to medium-term.

While Anduril’s presence in Poland, should a far-reaching licensed production agreement be finalized, would provide the company with an initially strong footing in Europe, it does not appear to put Anduril in an automatic pole position across the continent, and the European low-cost cruise missile market will likely remain competitive for the foreseeable future. For several European states, including those most likely to move next in this segment, other products in fact appear more plausible.

For example, German procurement efforts around low-cost cruise missiles, for example, have initially focused on other manufacturers and systems, including Covenant, Fire Point, and the unknown producer of the Ukrainian Bars cruise missile, which may become an even more attractive option now that licensed production of the system has been agreed in Germany. In Norway, Zone 5 Technologies, recently acquired by Kongsberg, may be in a naturally more advantageous position than others. Other European states, including the Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, are arguably also producing national champions in this missile segment that they may ultimately favor.

At the same time, American low-cost missile manufacturers are ramping up order intake on a scale their European competitors cannot yet match. Large orders across ERAM, LCCM, FAMM, and other programs already allow American manufacturers to spread development and tooling costs over thousands of units, while high production volumes drive down unit costs through learning and economies of scale. Lower unit costs, in turn, improve their position in future competitions, a feedback loop that late entrants may find difficult to break, similarly to how American missile manufacturers were able to outcompete European ones. In addition, confirmed demand may also disincentivize private investment in European companies, as Anduril and Castelion can raise capital against confirmed demand signals that European manufacturers currently lack.

The advantage is, of course, not absolute, and in the European market, localization and national ownership may weigh more heavily than unit price — at least for now. But in third markets, and in the race to fund follow-on development, the American head start in orders is likely to compound.