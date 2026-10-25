Picture: Destinus

On 22 October, Denmark confirmed that it would procure Covenant’s Anthem low-cost cruise missile alongside Kongsberg’s Joint Strike Missile. Two days earlier, Destinus and Helsing announced a commercial partnership that includes a deep-strike system called Maelstrom. In Germany, the selection process for a low-cost cruise missile with a range of around 1,500 kilometers appears to be at an advanced stage.

Together, these developments indicate a broader structural shift in the European missile procurement landscape, from conceptualization to acquisition. They may also pave the way for consolidation in the low-cost cruise missile market in the nearer-term future.

This post reviews each development in turn, covering Denmark’s emerging long-range strike capabilities, Germany’s requirement and candidate systems, and the Destinus-Helsing partnership. It concludes by assessing the implications for the European market, including when the field is likely to narrow and when clear winners are likely to emerge.

Danish missile procurement: Anthem and the Joint Strike Missile

With little advance warning, Denmark struck a deal. In the late morning of 22 October, Danish news reported that the Danish Armed Forces would procure Covenant’s Anthem and Kongsberg’s Joint Strike Missile. Later that afternoon, the Danish Ministry of Defense confirmed the purchase.

Before this procurement, Denmark’s only long-range strike weapon was Kongsberg’s Naval Strike Missile, ordered in March 2025 for its three Iver Huitfeldt-class air defense frigates. Earlier this week, Kongsberg announced that Denmark had acquired a second and smaller batch of Naval Strike Missiles.

Denmark has considered deep strike for some time. The 2018-2023 Defense