Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

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Arent's avatar
Arent
Oct 4

Still a tremendous missile. Bit expensive though. The Tomahawks are probably part of a joint NATO effort, just like the Dutch acquisition. So you buy a missile that's part of a joint strategy within an organisation. A vulnerable, political organisation at best. The Tomahawks make sense from a political point of view. NATO still primarily acts as a deterrence against Russia.

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1 reply by Fabian Hoffmann, PhD
Gijs's avatar
Gijs
Oct 4

Hi Fabian, if you could have decided on your own, what would you have done?

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17 replies by Fabian Hoffmann, PhD and others
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