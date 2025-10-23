Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

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LadyHistorian's avatar
LadyHistorian
Oct 23, 2025Edited

Definitely, Ukraine must develop its own defense industry. They have been jerked around enough!

Depending on how much refinement has been done in the meantime, it’s important for Ukrainians to know that the missile through the chimney video that was played over and over again on TV during Desert Storm was something of a singular successful event with That degree of accuracy.

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Gary's avatar
Gary
Oct 23, 2025

Allied bombers did not have anywhere near the accuracy required to worry about avoiding break rooms. American bombers were happy to hit the right factory, and British night bombers were happy to hit the right CITY.

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