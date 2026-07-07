Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

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Stipe's avatar
Stipe
Jul 7

Thank you Fabian for this analysis. Unfortunately latest strike on Votkinsk was not that successful, as apparently all Flamingos where shot down by AA. With such a huge body and slow cruising speed, we should not expect too much of this missile in terms of AA avoidance. To increase efficiency FP should indeed focus on sensors to improve aiming and mass production, as you rightly observe.

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1 reply by Fabian Hoffmann
Sid Wishes's avatar
Sid Wishes
Jul 9

According to recent news, the Flamingo gets French Safran guidance system. I am not sure if it's implemented yet.

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