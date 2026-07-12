Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Layton's avatar
Peter Layton
Jul 12

The word 'production' can be overused. In the US case of export licenses, they often mean assembly in a foreign country of imported US-made components. Japan's Patriot interceptors are an example as the seeker head is made by Boeing in Huntsville. Japan makes some components but not all making 'production' of the whole missile not feasible. German and Ukraine production may be similar. If such, the production by non-US nations will not really expand the annual global production rate of Patriot missile systems. It is instead as the US and/or the LM decides is good for the US and/or commercially for LM.

Reply
Share
Krabat's avatar
Krabat
Jul 12

Great post. Do you have a hunch how and subsequently why specifically the BARS was selected? And how would you assess the chances of future German license production and maybe adoption of the Sapsan, as it likely had its first early operational flight test a couple of weeks ago?

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fabian Hoffmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture