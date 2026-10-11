Picture: PBS

Mini jet engines, the small turbojet and turbofan engines that power cruise missiles, remain a critical part of the missile supply chain. This is especially true as low-cost cruise missiles (relatively affordable, mass-produced cruise missile systems), along with the jet-powered means to intercept them, grow in importance across states and continents.

Roughly a year ago, I reviewed the state of the mini jet engine market. Back then, I highlighted the lack of suitable jet engine designs in this market segment, particularly across Europe. 12 months later, demand has accelerated faster than anticipated. Manufacturers have responded, with new suppliers entering the market and production scaling up.

This post reviews how demand for lower-end turbojet engines has evolved and maps the Western turbojet supplier base, covering 26 confirmed designs from nine manufacturers. It then compiles the available production figures to assess whether turbojet engine output can sustain the targets missile manufacturers have set for offensive and defensive systems, and how Western output compares with Russia’s.

Evolving demand for turbojet engines

Two developments account for the continued growth in demand for mini jet engines, particularly lower-end turbojet engines.

First, in 2026, Western decision-makers, notably in the United States, have initiated several major procurement projects for low-cost cruise missiles. This reflects the increasingly apparent role of these missile systems in modern warfare, as well as the inability to scale up production of high-end cruise missiles (and other high-end missile systems) fast enough to acquire the deep arsenal reserves that credible deterrence postures require.

Because suitable turbojet engines are a primary prerequisite for scaling low-cost cruise missile production, it is unsurprising that manufacturers have invested heavily to increase output.

Second, Russia has dramatically scaled output of low-cost cruise missiles in recent months, most notably the Geran-4, Geran-5, and S8000 Banderol. Cheap drone interceptors relying on generic electric motors cannot provide the engagement geometries needed to counter these higher-velocity threats effectively. Jet-powered interceptors are not the only cost-efficient answer to growing numbers of Russian low-cost cruise missiles (some types of electric or rocket motors may also be suitable). They are, however, a plausible, maturing solution that could ease pressure on both Ukraine and Europe.

Consequently, alongside demand for offensive capabilities, the last months have seen growing demand for turbojet engines for defensive purposes.

Western turbojet engine suppliers in late 2026