Picture: Northrop Grumman

Until recently, U.S. and European missile production relied on a small number of solid rocket motor manufacturers for both full-scale motors that power rocket artillery, interceptors, and ballistic missiles, and smaller boosters that accelerate cruise missiles. In the United States, the main suppliers included Aerojet Rocketdyne (now part of L3Harris) and Northrop Grumman. In Europe, the principal players were Norway’s Nammo and France-based Roxel.

Since 2022, several startups and scale-ups have emerged, seeking to diversify the North American and European solid rocket motor industrial base. Incumbents and new entrants alike have also invested heavily in new production facilities and motor designs, while establishing supply agreements at an accelerating pace. Whether these developments are actually diversifying the supplier base, however, depends on solid rocket motor qualification, the supply chains into which new suppliers are integrated, and the timelines for doing so.

This post maps the Western solid rocket motor supplier base, the missile systems each company supplies or targets, and the status of ongoing capacity expansions. It also examines how new suppliers enter the market and identifies major interceptor and strike missile programs that still depend on a single solid rocket motor supplier.

Western solid rocket motor suppliers in late 2026: incumbents and new entrants

The Western solid rocket motor industry entered the post-2022 surge in demand with few suppliers. In the United States, decades of consolidation had reduced the supplier base to just two companies producing solid rocket motors for non-nuclear