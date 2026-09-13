Image: Covenant

On 9 September, the multinational missile startup Covenant, headquartered in the United States, broke stealth and unveiled its first product. Anthem, a lower-cost cruise missile, enters a sparsely populated segment of the low-cost cruise missile market that is quickly gaining weight: deep strike.

This post reviews Anthem alongside its main competitors, including Destinus’ Ruta Block 3 and FirePoint’s Flamingo, and asks what the growing industrial competition in the low-cost deep-strike segment means for European deterrence.

Covenant's Anthem lower-cost cruise missile

Covenant’s Anthem is a lower-cost cruise missile offered to global customers. Its exact specifications remain undisclosed, but existing reports suggest a range of 1,000 to 1,500 kilometers and a payload above 200 kilograms.

This would place Anthem in the heavier missile segment, which combines greater range with larger payload, and remains comparatively sparsely populated. Most new entrants into the European (and global) low-cost cruise missile market have targeted a lower-range, lower-payload segment, most often pairing sub-100-kilogram payloads with a range of around 1,000 kilometers or less.

Anthem’s gains in payload and range come at a price. The manufacturer quotes a mid-six-figure cost, implying around 500,000 to 600,000 USD per unit. Low-cost cruise missiles in the lower-range, lower-payload segment typically cost 250,000 to 350,000 USD per unit.

That premium, however, buys enhanced performance against a broader target set, including targets at greater depth. A larger payload also increases lethality against reinforced targets, especially when combined with higher impact velocity, which enables deeper penetration into the targeted structure. Greater overpressure and thermal effects of the warhead can also be helpful. Against large industrial facilities, though, multiple hits or incendiary warhead effects would likely still be needed to achieve destruction with greater certainty.

Covenant has not specified speed or warhead details, though higher subsonic speeds appear likely. The company has also indicated support for modular payloads tailored to customer specifications, implying that more specialized warheads can be integrated for enhanced lethality against specific target types.

Competing low-cost cruise missiles: Ruta Block 3, Flamingo, and SkyLance

Even if Anthem’s range and payload segment is relatively unpopulated, competitors exist. In Europe, Destinus could emerge as one of Anthem’s main rivals for market share.

With a 2,000-kilometer range and a 250-kilogram payload, Destinus’ Ruta Block 3 offers a broadly comparable capability profile. At the same time, digital renderings of the Ruta Block 3 depict an airframe with a likely lower radar cross-section than Anthem’s. If confirmed, this may improve the survivability of the Ruta Block 3 on a per-unit level, but could also raise its price point and complicate mass production. The latter is a major priority for the Anthem program, which, as reported, relies heavily on off-the-shelf components to achieve that objective.

The Ruta Block 3 will reportedly begin flight testing in 2027. Anthem, by contrast, had completed over 200 flight tests by September 2026 and secured two customers (the U.S. military and an unidentified European customer), indicating a high degree of technological readiness. The Ruta Block 3 meanwhile builds on an established and proven supply chain from an experienced manufacturer that recently secured a contract to supply 700 shorter-range Ruta Block 2 missiles to the Ukrainian armed forces. Imagery of recovered Ruta Block 1 missiles in Ukraine indicates that undisclosed deliveries of the predecessor have also taken place.

Beyond Covenant and Destinus, FirePoint similarly offers a heavy low-cost cruise missile system in the Flamingo, which has seen growing, though still mixed, success in Ukraine. Reporting indicates that several European states are considering it, including Germany, where it apparently competes with the Anthem and the Bars, another Ukrainian low-cost cruise missile with plans for license production by a German manufacturer, for a yet-undisclosed deep-strike program.

Relatively low production rates and, until recently, dependence on an out-of-production engine stripped from leftover aviation stocks have hampered the Flamingo’s export viability. Production of a newly designed low-bypass turbojet engine, built for low-altitude flight, could lift this restriction and improve its prospects. Even so, its attractiveness will likely depend on an improved track record in Ukraine and on FirePoint either sharply increasing production rates or offering buyers a plausible path to mass license production within a short time window. This does not appear realistic at present.

Other potential competitors in the low-cost deep-strike segment could emerge in the near future, such as Rotron Aerospace’s SkyLance, a funded but not yet fully developed low-cost cruise missile under the United Kingdom’s Brakestop program. At present, however, too little is known about these systems to draw a firm picture.

Sovereign, ITAR-free production requirements

Independent of the missile systems themselves, two requirements now determine whether a supplier is considered a serious option in the market. The first is a resilient supply chain that can withstand market shocks. The second, and increasingly important for European states since Trump’s return to office in 2025, is independence from the United States. This applies especially to the deep-strike segment, which European states treat as particularly sensitive and where they want at least some national or European options that can be produced, exported, and employed without fear of restrictions imposed by U.S. decision-makers.

Companies headquartered in Europe that offer ITAR-free products, as several European missile start- and scale-ups report, meet this requirement by default. More surprisingly, Covenant, despite its U.S. headquarters, is reportedly able to export the Anthem without U.S. approval. This is apparently possible because its production hubs in Germany and Israel operate as quasi-independent entities with mostly localized supply chains, held under a unique corporate structure (that, to my knowledge, has not been replicated elsewhere), placing them outside U.S. export controls.

The requirement for U.S.-independent production is the primary reason why American low-cost cruise missiles in this segment could struggle in Europe despite significant success at home. Systems such as the RAACM-ER, a U.S. alternative with an 1,800-kilometer range (though a smaller payload), illustrate the point. It is included in a major U.S. procurement framework agreement in a ground-launched configuration and recently received a 70 million USD contract from the U.S. Navy to develop a naval variant. Yet it appears in no current European considerations, whether for import or licensed production.

Implications for European deterrence

The expected arrival of mass-producible, low-cost cruise missiles that combine long range with fairly high payloads will have substantial implications for Europe’s deterrence architecture.

Covenant aims to produce 1,000 Anthem missiles in 2027 across its German and U.S. sites, scaling to 5,000 at both facilities by 2028. Comparable four-digit annual outputs appear plausible for other systems in the segment, provided political backing and funding materialize. European states could then fill their missile arsenals quickly, including in the deep-strike segment, which is deemed increasingly crucial to deterring Russia.

The low price of these systems and their relative ease of deployment (requiring neither advanced air forces nor naval platforms) will also open the deep-strike segment to states previously priced out of it, while states that could afford only small numbers of high-end systems may now build relatively deep arsenals.

Estonia, for example, was approved between 2022 and 2025 to purchase up to 200 ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles. It could afford three to four times as many low-cost cruise missiles of the types discussed here, yielding a deeper arsenal that could also reach into Russia’s strategic depth rather than being confined to frontline targets. To be clear, ATACMS’ ability to service time-sensitive targets is a quality in itself that states may want regardless of arsenal depth. But depth is a quality of its own, and one that was previously beyond Estonia and most of its small-state peers. This may change soon.

At the same time, some NATO and European officials view the missile proliferation landscape with growing concern, wondering how the spread of deep-strike capabilities across more European states will affect escalation dynamics in a potential confrontation with Russia, despite perceived deterrence benefits. In any case, the near-monopoly the United States has held on this capability segment within NATO could be vanishing over the short term, quickly reshuffling some of the Alliance’s internal dynamics.

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