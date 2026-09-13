Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Sep 13

Thank you, that was informative.

I had a good chuckle that Fire Point's engine was salvaged from aviation stocks. Good ol' "cando" with the drawback of scaling production.

Yes, ITAR is a real problem. Getting around it seems to require more work than the world's sanction evaders require.

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Cameron Forster's avatar
Cameron Forster
Sep 13

Any Nato or European official that sees an increase in deterrence through deep strike capabilities as a concern, needs to be removed from his position with immediate effect.

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