Picture: Frankenburg Technologies

On 22 June, Bloomberg reported that Estonian and UK-based missile manufacturer Frankenburg Technologies, which recently opened its first production facility in Latvia, is finalizing 100 million euros in Series B funding to develop and manufacture an anti-ballistic missile defense system.

According to the report, Frankenburg seeks to build a system competitive with the American Patriot at a substantially lower price point. After Ukrainian manufacturer FirePoint, Frankenburg Technologies is the second European missile maker to announce a push for a low-cost ballistic missile defense solution.

This post reviews the increasingly dynamic and competitive ballistic missile defense landscape in Europe, assesses the competitive positioning of the new entrants, and examines the implications of the development project.

The European ballistic missile defense landscape in 2026

Until now, European customers have had access to essentially two ballistic missile defense systems: the American Patriot, equipped with either PAC-3 MSE or PAC-2 GEM-T interceptors, and the Franco-Italian SAMP/T NG system, equipped with Aster 30 B1 and, soon, Aster 30 B1NT interceptors. South Korean and Israeli options may also be available under some circumstances.

Supply chains for both systems are stretched. The Patriot supply chain is growing but supports 18 customers, including the United States, and lead times are correspondingly long. In 2022, Switzerland ordered five Patriot fire units, with delivery originally scheduled between 2026 and 2028. Following repeated reprioritization of production slots due to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, delivery slipped to at least 2034, triggering a minor diplomatic crisis between Bern and Washington.

The SAMP/T supply chain is also operating at or near capacity, but its significantly smaller customer pool, currently five (including Denmark’s recent order), means that additional capacity added for fire units and interceptors over the coming years will be distributed across fewer actors, reducing lead times. Denmark’s order indicates that new customers currently have to wait about two to three years for a SAMP/T fire unit, compared to up to seven years for a Patriot fire unit, with similar disparities likely to exist for interceptors.

The outstanding question with SAMP/T remains its capabilities. Reports from Ukraine indicate that its performance has at times fallen significantly short of Patriot’s, particularly in ballistic missile defense. Switzerland’s decision to stay with Patriot throughout its procurement difficulties, rather than switching to SAMP/T as was considered, lends some credibility to these reports, even if there are hopes that the introduction of the Aster 30B1NT interceptor will help close the gap to Patriot.

Beyond Patriot and SAMP/T NG, European customers currently lack alternatives. Diehl Defence is developing the IRIS-T SLX, which will reportedly offer some capability against theater ballistic missile threats, but the interceptor is not expected to be available until around 2029 to 2030. Switzerland reportedly considered it a bridge-gap solution, though it ultimately decided against it, likely because it was seeking a more optimized ballistic missile defense solution.

The current ballistic missile defense landscape, characterized by a limited number of suppliers, long lead times, and unresolved questions over capability, leaves room for potential new entrants to exploit. This is especially the case because the high per-unit cost of available fire units and interceptors, especially for Patriot, but also for SAMP/T, renders ballistic missile defense prohibitively expensive, especially in drawn-out conflict scenarios.

As such, it is unsurprising that new actors such as Frankenburg Technologies and FirePoint seek to exploit this market gap. And as the next section shows, their product is, in principle, viable.

Low-cost ballistic missile defense

Low-cost ballistic missile defense interceptors enjoy advantages over legacy systems, even when their individual performance falls well short of that of Patriot or comparable systems.

This is in part a function of how missile warfare has shifted from individual engagements using limited numbers of projectiles, as seen in the 1990s and early 2000s, to mass salvo warfare, in which defenders must be prepared to sustain ballistic missile defense over periods far exceeding a few days or weeks, and where arsenals may need to be reconstituted during an ongoing conflict. Legacy systems struggle to meet these demands.

The key metric in today’s environment is arguably not how reliably a single interceptor destroys a single missile, but rather what it costs to achieve a required intercept probability across multiple shots and salvos, and the ability to reconstitute arsenals in an ongoing conflict environment. Here, low-cost, mass-producible interceptors have an advantage — as shown in the figure below — provided they meet minimum requirements.

Assuming a per-unit cost of $7 million per Patriot PAC-3 MSE, as per recent export contracts, and a (generous) individual intercept probability of 70 percent per shot, it will typically be necessary to allocate two to three interceptors per target to meet operational requirements of 80 to 95 percent intercept probability per engagement, resulting in an engagement cost of $14-21 million per incoming ballistic missile. This makes clear why, across multiple engagements and salvos, ballistic missile defense quickly becomes prohibitively expensive, not even accounting for the manufacturer’s ability to resupply the customer in an ongoing conflict.

Several low-cost, lower-intercept-probability ballistic missile defense interceptors outperform the PAC-3 MSE at the engagement and salvo levels. For example, a ballistic missile defense interceptor with an intercept probability of “only” 20 percent but a per-unit cost of around $1 million falls below the PAC-3 MSE cost curve at relevant operational thresholds. Of course, this scenario requires the manufacturer to supply up to six times more missiles to the customer for the cost advantage to be relevant. However, if the manufacturer can do so, a competitive advantage can emerge, increasing with the expected intercept rate.

A new approach to ballistic missile defense

As explored in a previous post, the history of ballistic missile defense suggests that developing the types of interceptors Frankenburg Technologies and FirePoint envision is anything but straightforward.

Even accepting significantly lower individual intercept rates still requires building a functioning interceptor capable of maintaining control authority at high altitude and translating sensor inputs into steering outputs with high precision, while integrating the missile system into a broader suite of enablers, including command and control, radars, and launchers. MBDA’s difficulties in bringing SAMP/T up to speed, despite decades of experience in the field, illustrate the challenges involved.

That said, a key advantage for new entrants may be that, rather than attempting to replicate legacy system capabilities, they can approach the problem with a clean slate, prioritizing affordability and production scalability from the outset. This is broadly analogous to what European and American startups such as Anduril, Zone 5 Technologies, Castelion, and Destinus have done in the long-range strike segment. Whether that success can be replicated in ballistic missile defense remains to be seen.

Europe’s last frontier

It also bears emphasizing that if Europe is serious about strategic autonomy in key capabilities, it cannot avoid addressing its dependence on the United States for ballistic missile defense.

In many respects, ballistic missile defense remains the last European frontier of defense technology, where structural dependence on American suppliers persists, and moving away from them comes at a very high cost. Switzerland’s decision to stay with Patriot even under otherwise untenable procurement conditions, and Denmark’s shift away from it, which arguably required a credible U.S. invasion threat against Greenland as a motivating factor, illustrate the point.

From this perspective, the competitive pressure that new entrants such as Frankenburg Technologies and FirePoint could bring to the European ballistic missile defense market is welcome, even if their ultimate success remains to be seen.