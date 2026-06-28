Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

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Anthony Winter's avatar
Anthony Winter
Jun 28

Many thanks!!

I wish FirePoint and Frankenburg Technologies tremendous success!

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PierreA's avatar
PierreA
Jun 28

In March, French air defense frigate Alsace destroyed a salvo of 3 balistic missiles launched by the Houthis, expending exactly 3 Aster 30. That's a 100% intercept rate.

As for performance in Ukraine, I would question all data coming from the Ukrainians about any air defense system, whether the claims are positive or negative. A huge pile of factors may explain objective results, and those factors are never shared to clarify the meaning of whatever performance rate is announced.

In any case, Ukraine first received only the most early batches of Aster interceptors, which may have had obsolete seekers.

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As for cost, the recommandations for SAMP/T are to shoot a single missile at a single target, and to shoot another one only if failure is confirmed. That's how French and Italian forces use it.

Patriots are usually shot in pairs, just because failure is so common with them.

This questions the claims about success rate. Is patriot's rate better because they systematically shoot more interceptors?

In which case, it makes the cost unsustainable in the event of mass salvos. And we had a solid demonstration in the Gulf that shooting so easily with such precious weapons ends up emptying weapons stocks much faster than they can be replenished.

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If the purpose is to develop a system "competitive with Patriot" when Patriot has shown thorough incapacity to protect high value targets against Iranian salvos, it doesn't really sound like something we should applaud. Will it be cheaper? Good, on paper. Cheap or expensive doesn't really matter if the system does not protect.

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Once again, European industries and political decision makers are rushing towards big announcements of super-duper Wunderwaffe, but the assessment of usefulness and relevance is far from being convincing.

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