Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

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Don Bates's avatar
Don Bates
7d

“Sovereign deep strike has granted Ukraine a level of recognition and agency it did not have before”.

“Russia will be negotiating with the missile on the table and state the missile made”.

Fantastic post Fabian. Powerful words. No question Ukraine’s self-esteem has been bolstered by its deep-strike campaign.

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Christopher J O'Shea V's avatar
Christopher J O'Shea V
8d

DATELINE KYIV - DAY 1614 : 4540

Brilliant analysis. Original, timely, insightful and far-reaching in its implications. Thank you.

V/r - IB

An American in Ukraine

(2019 - Present)

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