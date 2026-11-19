This week
Poland says Lithuania wants Polish-built Barracuda-500M low-cost cruise missiles.
Italy says it must keep its Aster interceptors for its own needs.
Russia reportedly uses seeker-equipped 9M723 short-range ballistic missiles against Kyiv’s bridges.
Arrow 4 nears production with German procurement planned.
In brief: North Korean ballistic missiles for Russia, Spanish missile projects, SM-2/SM-6 co-production, Germany’s missile early-warning satellites, and more.
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