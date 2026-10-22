Starting this week, Missile Matters adds a new weekly format: This Week in Missiles. Every Thursday, it brings together the most important developments in missile technology, the missile industry, and missile employment from the past seven days. Each issue opens with a short analysis of the trends running through the week’s news, followed by concise summaries of the top stories, an assessment of why they matter, and shorter news items.

This Week in Missiles complements my in-depth analysis of missile-related topics published on the weekend. Those posts go beyond the headlines to examine a single question in detail; this format keeps you up to date on the headlines themselves, selected and assessed by me, in about five minutes. This week’s edition is free for everyone. Starting next week, This Week in Missiles will move to the paid tier.

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This week

Ukraine says US Patriot deliveries have slowed to about 12 interceptors a month.

The US Army clears ER GMLRS for production and looks for second sources for PrSM.

Poland’s chief of general staff examines a Turkish ballistic missile

Anduril weighs building Steelfin interceptors alongside Barracuda-500M low-cost cruise missiles in Europe.

In brief: Homar-K ammunition for Poland, Kratos turbojet output, Quantum Systems’ interceptor drone order, UK-German Deep Precision Strike talks, and Estonia’s potential answer to jet-powered effectors.

The takeaway

Western governments are racing to reduce their dependence on single missile suppliers. The US Army is adding second sources for Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) all-up rounds and rocket motors; Poland is combining US and South Korean systems and has now examined a Turkish ballistic missile; and Anduril is in talks to start producing its recently announced Steelfin interceptor missiles in Europe. At the same time, demand for interceptors continues to outpace supply, particularly in Ukraine. Recent reporting on interceptor availability paints a grim picture of Patriot availability, as a difficult winter approaches.

Top stories

Ukraine says US Patriot deliveries have slowed sharply

Ukraine receives about 12 Patriot interceptors a month from the United States, roughly a quarter of the rate under the Biden administration, according to Zelensky; a US government official denies the claim.

Allied-funded PURL consignments are reportedly awaiting approval from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth; NATO says deliveries continue, with some shipments delayed.

Ukrainian officials say only a few Patriot interceptors remain in Ukraine’s inventory.

Kyiv is contracting about 1,000 Patriot interceptors with EU loan funds and pressed Lockheed Martin in a meeting on 21 October for more PAC-3 deliveries.

Why it matters: If confirmed, we have received the most detailed insights yet on how constrained Ukraine’s Patriot interceptor supply has become.

Read more: Kyiv Independent

ER GMLRS cleared for production as US widens supplier base

Lockheed Martin announced on 19 October that the US Army had granted Milestone C to its 150 km ER GMLRS, after operational tests from an M270A2 multiple rocket launcher at White Sands; no quantities or fielding dates were given.

L3Harris opened a solid rocket motor plant in Camden, Arkansas, funded through a $216 million Defense Production Act Title III agreement, which the company says doubles GMLRS solid-fuel rocket motor capacity.

The Army issued a sources-sought notice on 14 October asking for firms that can build PrSM Increment 1 all-up rounds, including launch pods, alongside Lockheed Martin.

The notice follows Avio’s 13 October agreement to second-source ER GMLRS and PrSM rocket motors.

Why it matters: The United States is expanding its rocket artillery arsenal, while taking major steps to expand the ballistic missile and component supplier base.

Read more: Lockheed Martin

Poland’s chief of general staff briefed on Turkish ballistic missile

Gen. Wiesław Kukula, Chief of the General Staff, visited Roketsan during a 13–15 October trip to Turkey and received a briefing on the Tayfun short-range ballistic missile.

No contracts or purchase decisions were announced.

The Tayfun Block-4, unveiled in July 2025, has an unofficially reported range of about 1,000 km.

In August, Brig. Gen. Grzegorz Potrzuski of the General Staff said Poland’s land-based strike capability reaches about 300 km with ATACMS and CTM-290, and must extend beyond 1,000 km.

Why it matters: Turkey has built up a significant missile industry in recent years, but has yet to make major inroads into the European missile market. Polish interest could signal a shifting sentiment on Turkish missiles in Europe.

Read more: Militarnyi

Anduril weighs building Steelfin interceptors in Europe

Anduril could eventually manufacture its Steelfin interceptor in Europe with European partners, a company representative said on 18 October.

Anduril unveiled Steelfin, a modular two-stage surface-to-air interceptor family, on 12 October, and claims PAC-3-class performance at less than half the cost, with flight tests planned for 2027.

Anduril is also in talks with PGZ, its WZL-2 unit, and Poland’s ministry of defense on producing the Barracuda-500M low-cost cruise missile in Poland; no contract has been signed for either project.

Why it matters: Poland could eventually become a major licensed manufacturing hub for Anduril's low- and lower-cost missile systems in Europe.

Read more: Defense News

In brief

Poland receives CTM-290 missiles for Homar-K

Poland’s Armament Agency reported delivering an undisclosed number of CTM-290 ballistic missiles (up to 290 km in range) and CGR-080 guided rockets (up to 80 km in range) for Poland’s Homar-K multiple launch rocket systems.

The program calls for 290 launch modules.

Read more: Militarnyi

Kratos targets 10,000 small turbojet engines a year by 2029

Kratos says it has manufacturing orders to build 3,000 TDI-J85 small turbojet engines in 2027 and is positioning itself to produce 10,000 or more a year by 2029.

The engine has been flight-tested in configurations for cruise missiles, decoys, and uncrewed aircraft.

Read more: Defense News

Quantum Systems says Ukraine ordered tens of thousands of interceptor drones

Quantum Systems has received a Ukrainian order for several tens of thousands of interceptor drones against Russia’s jet-powered effectors, according to CEO Florian Seibel.

The order appears to correspond to Germany’s pledge from 4 October 2026 to fund Quantum Systems interceptor drones built in Ukraine.

Read more: hartpunkt

UK and Germany discuss Deep Precision Strike in London

UK Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard hosted German State Secretary Jens Plötner at Lancaster House, reviewing plans for the two countries’ joint deep-precision strike program.

No contracts, range figures or timelines were announced.

Read more: Defence Industry Europe

Estonia considers light jet aircraft against Russian jet-powered drones

Estonia’s defense minister said the country should study buying light jet aircraft, alongside interceptor drones, cannons and heavy machine guns, to counter Russian jet-powered long-range drones and low-cost cruise missiles.

No systems, budget, or timeline was mentioned.

Read more: Defense News