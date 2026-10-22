Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

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Scott Carter's avatar
Scott Carter
6d

I welcome your change of format, Mr. Hoffmann. Informative and easy to read.

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Anthony Winter's avatar
Anthony Winter
6d

Many thanks!!

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