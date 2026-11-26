This week
Germany reportedly plans an ITAR-free engine study for the Taurus Neo cruise missile.
Italy’s PPA warship intercepts a ballistic missile practice target with Aster 30 Block 1NT interceptors.
Raytheon develops Ursa Major and Avio USA as a second source for Tomahawk boosters.
Evonik, one of Germany’s largest chemical groups, examines entry into ammonium perchlorate production for solid rocket propellant.
In brief: Hegseth’s hold on Patriot interceptors for Ukraine, Israel’s upgraded David’s Sling, Raytheon’s SLCM-N nuclear cruise missile, the Marine Corps’ plans for a longer-range Naval Strike Missile, and more.
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