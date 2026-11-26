Germany reportedly plans an ITAR-free engine study for the Taurus Neo cruise missile.

Italy’s PPA warship intercepts a ballistic missile practice target with Aster 30 Block 1NT interceptors.

Raytheon develops Ursa Major and Avio USA as a second source for Tomahawk boosters.

Evonik, one of Germany’s largest chemical groups, examines entry into ammonium perchlorate production for solid rocket propellant.