This week
The US Air Force orders the ARRW hypersonic missile into production.
France’s ground-launched ballistic missile is likely headed for the army.
Nammo adds a fourth solid rocket motor production line with EU funding.
China tightens aerospace export controls on drone engines and autopilots.
In brief: Russia’s jet-powered drone output, Denmark’s JSM and Anthem purchase, Germany’s long-range weapon talks, Sentinel’s first flight date, and more.
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