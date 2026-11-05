This week
MBDA provides the first details on the Stratus RS ramjet-powered cruise missile.
Falk Defence moves its 100-kilometer SIEGFRIED-SF1 guided rocket toward testing.
PBS Group reportedly invests $100 million more in US turbojet engine production.
The Pentagon funds Biosphere’s microbial plant for energetics chemicals.
In brief: Russia’s armed Gerbera-2 decoy, Switzerland’s air defense shortlist, MBDA Germany’s one-way effector, Sweden’s Taurus cruise missiles, and more.
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