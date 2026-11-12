This week
RTX seeks German suppliers to build over 1,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles a year.
France is set to order the MdCN Mk2 naval cruise missile from MBDA.
MBDA plans to fly its Hydis hypersonic interceptor demonstrator by the end of 2029.
ArianeGroup presents a ship-based anti-ship ballistic missile concept.
In brief: Ukraine’s estimate of Russian ballistic and cruise missile production, Germany’s Patriot limit, China’s DF-61 intercontinental ballistic missile, the U.S. Air Force’s palletized cruise missiles, and more.
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