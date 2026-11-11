Picture: MBDA

European missile production is growing at an unprecedented pace. MBDA, Europe’s largest missile maker, stated earlier this year that it doubled missile production between 2023 and 2025 and expects a further 40 percent increase in 2026. Over the next five years, MBDA plans to hire 2,800 workers and invest €5 billion to support this expansion. Other European missile makers, notably Norway’s Kongsberg and Germany’s Diehl Defence have seen similar growth trajectories.

By the standards of Europe’s post-Cold War history, these figures are remarkable. By the standards of its global partners, particularly the United States, they look far less impressive. In September 2025, the U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $9.8 billion contract for nearly 2,000 Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptors. Less than a year later, that arrangement had grown into a seven-year contract worth $58.6 billion. In May 2026, the Department of War signed framework agreements for more than 10,000 low-cost cruise missiles over three years. In August 2026, the U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon a seven-year, $22.9 billion contract to raise annual Tomahawk production to more than 1,000 missiles.

This post examines what European governments can learn from their partners in the East and West, particularly the United States, Japan, and South Korea, in terms of scaling their missile industries. It focuses on the demand and supply side challenges states have to overcome to scale missile production, and outlines measures European governments and manufacturers can adopt to increase capacity and output.

The demand side: Who carries the risk?