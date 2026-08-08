Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

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Mary-Joan Hale's avatar
Mary-Joan Hale
13h

On TV Trump said US would give Ukraine licence to produce interceptors & yesterday rescinded it! Why does anyone believe him? If he had lost the election, the war would be over! Trump is in Putin’s pocket!

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
14h

Dire situation.

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