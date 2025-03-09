Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

Missile Matters — with Fabian Hoffmann

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerlinde Niehus's avatar
Gerlinde Niehus
Mar 9, 2025

Fabian, thanks for this pertinent analysis. I really enjoy reading Missile Matters. On this latest edition, and while I fully agree with next to all of your points, only two small observations: You write at the beginning as if the US had already effectively withdrawn its nuclear deterrence. While its credibility may have been damaged, this umbrella is still there.. to the best of my knowledge. But Europe needs to speed up - to be half way prepared for the moment where the US withdraws its nuclear deterrence. And then, the shift from "Massive Retaliation" to "Flexible Response" was not only a shift in US policy, but equally and perhaps more importantly, a shift is NATO strategy... after a long debate. best, Gerlinde

Reply
Share
2 replies by Fabian Hoffmann and others
Tilman's avatar
Tilman
Mar 19, 2025

Thanks for this insightful article. Are there any open source or official estimates of what an adaptation of the FR deterrent towards extended deterrence for Europe would cost? And how long it would take. Many thanks, really enjoy reading your articles.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fabian Hoffmann
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fabian Hoffmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture